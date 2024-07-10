Chhattisgarh: Woman naxal with Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Kanker: A 30-year-old woman Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan

Elesela.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and 30th and 94th battalions of Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the joint operation, the officer said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a female Naxalite, a .303 rifle and a .315 bore rifle were recovered from the spot, Elesela added.

The slain Naxal was identified as Rita Madiyam, a resident of Mankleli village in Bijapur district, who was active as a member of PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5, the SP said, adding that she was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head.