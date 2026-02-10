Chhattisgarh will carve a distinct national identity in knowledge, technology and innovation: CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is a state rich in natural resources. Our objective is to ensure that Chhattisgarh also establishes a distinct identity across the country in the fields of knowledge, technology and innovation. Chhattisgarh Government is moving steadily in this direction to position the state as a leader in knowledge-driven and technology-led development.

Driven by modern infrastructure, an effective e-governance framework and investor-friendly policies, Chhattisgarh is today emerging as a reliable and attractive destination for IT, IT-enabled services (ITES) and emerging technology-based industries. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai stated this while addressing a programme held at his residence office today, following the signing of an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Electronics and Information Technology Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Chief Minister said that this initiative has been undertaken with the aim of fostering entrepreneurship among the youth and providing world-class opportunities in sectors such as IT and ITES within the state itself. Under the MoU, a Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and an Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre will be established in Chhattisgarh.

He explained that through the proposed Centre of Entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups will be promoted in four key sectors—Artificial Intelligence, forest and medicinal product-based MedTech, smart city solutions, and smart agriculture. In addition, a state-of-the-art Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre will be set up, which will provide facilities for product design, prototyping, skill development and capacity building to approximately 30 to 40 hardware start-ups and MSMEs every year.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said that this initiative will ensure that the youth of the state have access to incubation, mentorship, funding and advanced laboratories within Chhattisgarh itself. This will help curb the migration of highly skilled youth to larger cities and promote employment and entrepreneurship at the local level. Describing the collaboration with a nationally reputed institution like STPI as highly significant, he noted that STPI’s extensive experience, with 68 centres and 24 sector-specific Centres of Entrepreneurship across the country, will take Chhattisgarh’s start-up and innovation ecosystem to new heights.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that this MoU would prove to be a milestone in the state’s economic development and would give Chhattisgarh a new identity on the national map in the fields of digital innovation, technological entrepreneurship and start-ups.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Electronics and Technology Department Shri Ankit Anand, Director STPI Shri Ravi Verma, CEO of CHiPS Shri Prabhat Malik, along with other senior officials, were present.