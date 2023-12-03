Chhattisgarh voters shown faith in PM’s works, rejected CM Baghel’s promises: Raman Singh

RAIPUR: With the BJP registering a victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, former state chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works and guarantees and not in CM Bhupesh Baghel’s promises.



Singh is contesting against Congress’ Girish Dewangan in Rajnandgaon seat.

Hailing the role of top BJP leaders in the Chhattisgarh elections campaign, Singh said, “The people of the state have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works and guarantees. The PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda gave sufficient time (for electioneering) in Chhattisgarh.”

Asked whether he will be made the chief minister if the BJP wins in the state, Singh said he has never asked for anything from the party high command and whatever responsibility they give to him, he discharges it.

The BJP on Sunday not only defied exit poll projections but also raced towards its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, where it has had three terms since the state’s formation in 2000.

In the Assembly elections held for the first time in Chhattisgarh in 2003, BJP won 50 seats with a 39.26 per cent vote share.

In subsequent polls in 2008 and 2018, then Chief Minister Raman Singh led the party to bag 50 seats (40.33 per cent votes) and 49 seats (41.04 per cent votes), respectively and ruled the state for an uninterrupted 15 years.

In 2018, the BJP suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Congress and was reduced to 15 seats securing 32.97 per cent of votes.