Chhattisgarh Urban and Panchayat bodies to go to polls in Feb

Raipur: Elections to urban and Panchayat bodies in Chhattisgarh, including municipal corporations, will be held in February, marking a fresh major electoral confrontation between BJP and Congress after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Elections to 173 civic bodies, including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats, will be held

in a single phase on February 11, state Election Commissioner Ajay Singh announced Monday. He said the three-tier Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23.