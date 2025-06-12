Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter in Sukma

Sukma: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the forest of Pusguna village under Kukanar police station limits, district Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The operation, involving personnel of the police's District Reserve Guard and Kukanar Police team was launched in the morning based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Naxal cadres in the region, he said.

From 2 in the afternoon, multiple exchanges of fire took place between the security personnel and Maoists. After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxalites including a woman, along with an INSAS rifle, a 12-bore rifle, other arms, ammunition and explosive materials were recovered.

As per preliminary identification, one of the slain Naxalites was Baman, Local Organisation Squad commander of Pedaras village, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, said the official.

The identity of the woman Naxalite was yet to be ascertained.

The encounter follows the death of Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje in the explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites in the district on Monday.