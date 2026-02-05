Chhattisgarh tops PM Awas Yojana chart with 5 lakh houses completed in record time

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has once again set a strong example of good governance, strong will and result-oriented administration through the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). In the very first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, a historic decision was taken to approve 18 lakh PMAY houses.

As a result of sustained, coordinated and tireless efforts by all districts in compliance with this decision, Chhattisgarh has established a new national record under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the current financial year 2025–26, within a short span of just 10 months and 4 days, the state has completed construction of the highest number of houses in the country—5 lakh PMAY units.

This achievement is particularly significant as it is the first time since the launch of the scheme that Chhattisgarh has constructed 5 lakh houses in a single financial year. Despite the monsoon period, the state constructed an average of over 1,600 houses per day, setting a new benchmark for timely, quality-driven and target-oriented execution.

Active participation by districts and a healthy culture of competitive performance under PMAY formed the backbone of this achievement. Bilaspur district completed 29,235 houses, Mahasamund 27,224, Balrampur 27,012, Korba 26,839 and Raigarh 26,707 houses, playing a leading role in the state’s overall performance. In addition, Janpad Panchayats such as Masturi, Arang, Dabhra, Bilha, Pali and Jaijaipur also made notable contributions by completing over 7,500 PMAY houses.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma said that along with housing construction, equal priority has been given to livelihood generation in Chhattisgarh. Thousands of women associated with self-help groups have begun supplying construction materials by taking loans from CLF banks, giving fresh momentum to the rural economy. As a result of this initiative, over 8,000 women have emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’, becoming self-reliant—an important milestone in the direction of women empowerment.

At the same time, masonry training is being provided to PMAY beneficiaries to link them with skills. So far in the current financial year, more than 6,000 beneficiaries have been trained through RSETIs across districts, including over 960 women and more than 292 surrendered Naxalites. This initiative is proving to be an effective medium for skill development, social rehabilitation and mainstream integration.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, various livelihood enhancement works have been approved on the private land of housing beneficiaries. At present, construction of over 10,000 livelihood ponds is underway across the state.

Thus, through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chhattisgarh is not only ensuring rapid construction of houses but is also simultaneously creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, providing a strong foundation for inclusive, balanced and sustainable development in the state.

“Completion of 5 lakh houses in Chhattisgarh within just 10 months of the current financial year 2025–26 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—the highest in the country—is a matter of pride for the state. I approved 18 lakh PMAY houses in the first Cabinet meeting so that no poor or needy family in the state is deprived of a permanent home. This achievement is the result of the state government’s clear policy, administrative coordination and the hard work of officers and employees working at the grassroots. For me, PMAY houses are not merely structures, but the foundation of dignity, security and a better future for poor families. By creating livelihood opportunities alongside housing, we are moving Chhattisgarh forward on the path of inclusive and sustainable development.” — Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

“Completion of 5 lakh houses by Chhattisgarh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is clear evidence of the state’s administrative capability, robust monitoring system and effective grassroots implementation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the government has accorded top priority to providing permanent housing to poor and needy families. By integrating housing construction with livelihoods, skill training and women empowerment, the scheme has been transformed into a vehicle of holistic development. This national record reflects the success of Chhattisgarh’s good governance–driven development model.” — Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma