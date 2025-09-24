Chhattisgarh to march in step with PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is no longer confined to its traditional core sectors and will soon establish a national identity in the fields of wellness, healthcare and tourism, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said while addressing the Chhattisgarh Care Connect programme held at Omaya Garden in Raipur.

Chief Minister Shri Sai began his speech by extending greetings for Sharadiya Navratri and said the event had come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST 2.0, with its emphasis on simplicity, transparency and speed, had opened up unprecedented opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs. He stressed that in sync with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, the state government has set a target of a developed Chhattisgarh. To achieve this, more than 350 reforms have been implemented over the last one and a half years. “We have moved beyond ease of doing business and entered the era of speed of doing business,” Sai declared. He emphasised that the state’s new industrial policy has become the bedrock of Chhattisgarh’s progress, boosting investor confidence. As a result, in just one year, investment proposals worth nearly seven and a half lakh crore rupees have been received, which will create lakhs of jobs and give the service sector a new identity. Referring to proposals presented at Care Connect, the Chief Minister said that eleven major projects in the hospital and healthcare sector had come forward, including Ginni Devi Goyal Manipal Hospital in Raipur with 500 beds, NeerGanga Hospital and Research Centre in Raipur with 450 beds, Bombay Hospital with 300 beds, and Maa Padmavati Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur with 750 beds. In total, the healthcare sector has attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹2,466 crore, which will generate nearly 6,000 new jobs.

CM Shri Sai added that the Medicity being developed in Naya Raipur would transform the state into a national medical hub. Patients not only from different districts of Chhattisgarh but also from neighbouring states already come here, and with the completion of Medicity, super-speciality services of world standard would be available. He further noted that Chhattisgarh has immense potential in the pharma sector as well, and the state government is preparing a pharma hub where multiple pharmaceutical industries will operate in one location. This will give a new direction to the pharmaceutical industry and ensure an easy supply of essential medicines for super-speciality hospitals. Chief Minister Shri Sai pointed out that Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage and biodiversity offer vast opportunities for the tourism industry. Investment proposals worth more than ₹652 crore were received from the hotel and tourism sector, including the Westin Hotel Raipur with an investment of ₹212.7 crore, Hotel Ginger, Inferion Hotel and Resort, and Amuseorama Amusement Park and Hotel. Sai highlighted that tourism has been granted industry status, which will give special benefits to investors, and appealed to entrepreneurs connected with hotels, resorts, homestays and entertainment to utilise the state’s cultural and natural wealth to take tourism to new heights. Assuring investors, he said that Chhattisgarh has a single-window ‘One-Click’ system that eliminates the need to run around for NOCs. Giving an example, he said that after the Delhi Investor Summit, Palimatech was allotted land and granted all approvals in less than three months, enabling it to start work on a project worth ₹1,100 crore. CM Sai also announced that Chhattisgarh is embracing the AI revolution, with an AI Data Centre Park being developed in Naya Raipur which will make the state a hub of artificial intelligence and data management. He said there are immense opportunities for industries connected with data centres. On the energy front, the Chief Minister said that energy is the most essential element in building a developed India, and Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly towards becoming the country’s power hub. Already playing a vital role in coal, mineral and power production, the state’s contribution will increase further in the coming years.

He emphasised that the central location of Chhattisgarh in India gives it a unique advantage. Abundant availability of raw materials, strong road, rail and air connectivity, and skilled human resources make it an ideal destination for investment. He informed that an air cargo service has also begun in the state, which will accelerate trade. Sai underlined that Chhattisgarh will no longer be limited to steel, cement, power and aluminium but will now gain recognition in the service sector as well. Healthcare, hospitality, tourism and AI-based industries will provide the state economy with new dimensions in the years ahead. Industry Minister Lakhhan Lal Dewangan, speaking at the programme, said the government would provide every possible facility in all types of investment, including health and tourism. He noted that the new industrial policy has increased the attraction of industrialists towards the state. The Chief Minister, he said, had personally attended investor summits not only in various states but also abroad in Japan and South Korea, and more than five rounds of meetings had been held with investors. As a result, proposals worth nearly seven and a half lakh crore rupees have been received in the last ten months. He added that efforts were being made to encourage the hotel and tourism sector as well, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the state was striving to achieve the best possible results. The Care Connect programme in Raipur saw prestigious companies from the healthcare and hospitality sectors place major proposals. For healthcare, Bombay Hospital Trust of Mumbai proposed a 300-bed super-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹680.37 crore, promising 500 jobs. Maa Padmavati Institute of Medical Sciences proposed a 750-bed multi-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹340 crore and 1,500 jobs. Aarogyamrit Wellness LLP proposed a health and wellness centre in Raipur with an investment of ₹300 crore and 1,000 jobs. Four Seasons Hospital and Research Centre proposed a 600-bed facility in Raipur with an investment of ₹302 crore and 1,400 jobs. Ginni Devi Goyal Manipal Foundation planned a 500-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹307 crore, creating 100 jobs. NeerGanga Hospital and Research Centre of Vandana Group proposed a 450-bed multi-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹205.23 crore and 302 jobs. Memon Healthcare Pvt Ltd proposed a 150-bed Sanjeevani Super Speciality Hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹101 crore and 400 jobs. Modern Medical Institute proposed a 150-bed super-speciality hospital in Raipur with an investment of ₹91.8 crore and 555 jobs. Shriram Sanjeevani Cancer Hospital proposed a 100-bed facility with an investment of ₹70 crore and 200 jobs. RS Armani Healthcare LLP proposed a 50-bed hospital with an investment of ₹59.37 crore and 76 jobs. Vrinda Chest and Medical Sciences proposed a 50-bed facility in Raipur with an investment of ₹10 crore.

On the hospitality side, the Westin Hotel Raipur of the Sarda Group, Nagpur proposed an investment of ₹212.7 crore with 400 jobs. Panchamrit Entertainment Pvt Ltd proposed an Amuseorama Amusement Park and Hotel in Raipur with an investment of ₹80.91 crore and 300 jobs. Inferion Hotel and Resort in Raipur came with a proposal of ₹80 crore. Hotel Ginger Raipur of the DSS Group proposed an investment of ₹78 crore with 135 jobs. MM Hotel Inn and Resorts in Raipur proposed an investment of ₹63 crore with 110 jobs. Prayas Mall and Multiplex in Dhamtari proposed an investment of ₹41.82 crore with 30 jobs. Inferion Lake Resort in Balod and a hotel in Rajnandgaon together was proposed with investments of ₹25 crore each, promising 175 jobs. Godriwala and MM Group of Raipur proposed an amusement park with an investment of ₹24.9 crore and 70 jobs. Bafna Lawn and Hotel in Dhamtari, of the Sarovar Portico Group, proposed an investment of ₹20.97 crore with 22 jobs. In total, the investment proposals announced at the event stood at ₹3,119.07 crore, including ₹2,466.77 crore in healthcare and ₹652.3 crore in hotel and tourism. Together, the projects will generate over 7,000 jobs and add more than 2,800 new hospital beds in the state. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked investors, saying this investment would establish Chhattisgarh as a new centre for healthcare, wellness and tourism, and the state would play a leading role in building Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. Concluding the event, he added that Chhattisgarh offered unlimited opportunities for investment and the government, under the new industrial policy, would provide every possible facility and support to investors. He expressed confidence that in partnership with industry and investors, Chhattisgarh would write a new chapter of growth. Those present at the event included Rajiv Agrawal, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation, Neelu Sharma, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, Rahul Bhagat, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Rohit Yadav, Secretary, Energy Department, Amit Kataria, Secretary, Health Department, Rajat Kumar, Secretary, Industries, Vivek Acharya, Director, Culture, Prabhat Malik, Director, Industries, and Sanjay Jain, Chairman of CII.