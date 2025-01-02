Chhattisgarh to link forest ecosystem services with ‘Green GDP’

New Delhi: For the first time in India, Chhattisgarh has introduced an innovative initiative that connects the ecosystem services of its forests with the Green Gross Domestic Product (Green GDP). The initiative aims to highlight the crucial environmental contributions of forests, such as clean air, water conservation, and biodiversity, and their direct link to the state’s economic progress.

The move is designed to ensure that economic development is achieved while preserving the environment for future generations.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced this ambitious step, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Developed India 2047.” The new approach will assess the often-overlooked benefits forests provide, such as regulating the climate, enriching soil quality, purifying water, and absorbing carbon dioxide. These services will now be formally included in the state’s economic planning.

With 44 percent of Chhattisgarh’s land covered by forests, the state’s natural resources are central to the livelihoods of millions of

people. Forest products like tendu leaves, lac, honey, and medicinal plants contribute significantly to the rural economy, while forests also play an essential role in mitigating climate change by absorbing

carbon.