Chhattisgarh to get four major national highways

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance road connectivity in Chhattisgarh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 11,000 crore for the state. This funding will support the development of four major national highways, set to transform the state’s transport landscape and promote industrial growth.



Along with this, consent was given to prepare DPR for other projects. Gadkari made the announcement during a review meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Deo Sai here.

In the meeting held at the Bharat Mandapam, the progress of the ongoing national highway projects in Chhattisgarh was discussed. Union Ministers of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao were also present.

During the meeting, Gadkari emphasised the need to address obstacles related to project delays, directing the Forest Department to expedite clearances and resolve any pending issues. At the same time, eight works worth Rs 908 crore have been approved under the Central Road Fund.

In the meeting, four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road was also approved.