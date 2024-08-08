Chhattisgarh to establish third largest tiger reserve in India

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is set to establish the third largest tiger reserve in India with the notification of the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve. Spanning 2,829.387 square kilometres, this new reserve integrates Guru Ghasidas National Park and Tamor Pingla Sanctuary, encompassing the districts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Koriya, Surajpur, and Balrampur. The decision was finalised during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minisater Vishnu Deo Sai, marking it as the state’s fourth tiger reserve.

Originally declared a tiger reserve in 2021, Guru Ghasidas National Park faced delays in official notification due to local opposition, primarily driven by the presence of numerous mines in the area. The previous BJP government in Chhattisgarh had proposed a draft to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to merge Guru Ghasidas National Park with Tamor Pingla Sanctuary, creating a unified tiger reserve. The NTCA approved the proposal, but the process stalled under Congress rule due to concerns about coal, oil, and methane gas blocks within the reserve area. The creation of the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve underscores the state’s commitment to preserving natural habitats and promoting wildlife conservation, reflecting a strategic move to improve tiger numbers based on

current data.