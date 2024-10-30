Chhattisgarh: Three girls drown in pond in Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Two sisters and another minor girl drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Belargaon village under Sihawa police station area, a police official here said.

As per preliminary information, one of the victims slipped into deep waters while bathing and the two others tried to save her, but all of them drowned, he said. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and the bodies of the victims - one 18-year-old and two aged 14 - were fished out with the help of locals, the official said. An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding

that further investigation was underway.