Chhattisgarh-T’gana border: 3 Naxalites neutralized

Raipur: Security forces gunned down three Naxalites in an encounter in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition from the scene, a senior police official here said.

The exchange of fire took place around 5.30 am near Dolliguda village under the Usoor police station area along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation, he said.