Chhattisgarh takes initiative to utilise traditional knowledge from tribals to combat climate challenge

Raipur: Emphasising on the need to formulate strategies to address the global challenge of climate change, Chhattisgarh has taken a new initiative of collaborating with tribal communities along with experts and environmentalists to tackle the challenge.



Chhattisgarh has also launched a climate change dashboard to provide a centralised system for collecting, analysing, and visualising climate-related data.

During the two-day ‘Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024’, the state government focused on expertise and exchange of knowledge from primitive tribes of the remote regions of Chhattisgarh. As 44 per cent geographical area of Chhattisgarh is covered under rich and dense forest and these primitive tribes are very close to nature, utilising their traditional knowledge along with that of experts and public representatives will assist in moving in the right direction in terms of environment conservation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the conclave would serve as a significant platform for sharing crucial information and experiences regarding the global challenges and adverse impacts of climate change. He underlined the importance of collective efforts to combat climate change for the well-being of future generations.

British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming, who attended the conclave, highlighted various aspects of climate change and appreciated the state governments efforts of addressing climate change through comprehensive action plans and leveraging the knowledge from these tribal inhabitants.

The suggestions of primitive tribes regarding conservation of medicinal plants in the forests will be implemented in the state. He said that the suggestions given by them on climate change will also be shared outside the country.

Climate change and global warming are posing major threat for the entire world as they have led to severe repercussions in form of irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations, affecting both the nation and the world.

Experts from the country and the world attended the two-day workshop on climate change held in Raipur. In this workshop, the action plan prepared by the Government of Chhattisgarh on climate change was presented, in which the data of 100 years was assessed.

The assessment indicated that the state is witnessing a decline in annual rainfall over the period 1972-2017. The most significant declining trend was observed in Surguja, Balrampur, Janjgir-Champa, Surajpur, Raigarh, Koriya, Raipur and Mahasamund districts, where a minimum decline of 3.95 mm/yr to 3.05 mm/yr was recorded.

The temperature time series during 1951-2017 shows a moderate increasing trend for summer maximum temperatures in Chhattisgarh, and a moderate increasing trend for winter minimums. Average maximum temperatures remained high across the districts of Chhattisgarh during March-April-May (MAM) and ranged from 36.11 degrees Celsius in Sukma to 38.88 degrees Celsius in Rajnandgaon district.

'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and a book on traditional health practices titled 'Ancient Wisdom' at Bastar was launched during the conclave.

Representatives from 15 states and various national-level institutions participated in the conclave. The programme aimed to bring together experts, environmentalists, and representatives from tribal communities, along with policymakers and health practitioners, to discuss and share knowledge on climate change challenges and solutions.