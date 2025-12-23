Chhattisgarh Skill Tech Attracts 13,690 Crore in Skilling-Linked Investments; GAIL's 10,500 Crore Project Emerges as Marquee Proposal

Raipur: In a major push to align industrial growth with future-ready skills, the Department of Skill Development and the Department of Commerce & Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, organized Chhattisgarh Skill Tech on 23 December 2025, an industry-focused investment event aimed at mobilising private sector participation in skilling under the PM SETU scheme.

The event resulted in the signing of multiple MoUs and issuance of Invitation to Invest letters, with a total proposed investment of over 13,690 crore, expected to generate more than 12,000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors.

GAIL Project Anchors Skill-Led Industrial Growth

Among the investment commitments, GAIL's proposed gas-based fertilizer project stood out as the marquee investment and one of the largest single industrial proposals in the state.

With a Phase-1 investment of approximately 10,500 crore and a planned urea production capacity of 1.27 Million Metric Tons Per Annum (MMTPA), the project will significantly strengthen Chhattisgarh's position on India's downstream petrochemical and fertilizer map.

The proposed project is planned along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline (MNJPL), subject to favourable techno-economic feasibility outcomes. It will come up over more than 400 acres at Bijetala in Rajnandgaon district, with an additional 100 acres earmarked for a dedicated township. The project also includes provisions for future capacity augmentation, aligned with market demand and infrastructure readiness.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate around 3,500 employment opportunities, while creating sustained demand for skilled manpower across operations, technical services, logistics, maintenance and allied sectors- reinforcing the state's focus on skill-integrated industrialisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, said: "Chhattisgarh's development model is rooted in linking investment with employment and skills.

Through platforms like Chhattisgarh Skill Tech, we are converting investor confidence into on-ground outcomes by creating skilled jobs within the state, supported by strong policy clarity and execution capability."

Diversified Sectoral Interest Strengthens Skill Ecosystem

Beyond GAIL, Chhattisgarh Skill Tech witnessed strong investment interest across garments and textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics manufacturing, solar panel manufacturing and other sunrise sectors, closely aligned with the state's skilling priorities and employment generation goals.

Another notable initiative highlighted at the event was the Aditya Birla Skill Centre in Jashpur, an industry-led skilling initiative aimed at strengthening workforce capabilities and livelihoods across traditional and emerging sectors.

Investment Momentum Backed by Speed, Scale and Balance

Chhattisgarh Skill Tech builds on the state's broader investment momentum. Over the last one year, Chhattisgarh has received investment commitments worth 7.83 lakh crore rupees across more than 200 proposals, of which nearly 50% have already entered the implementation stage.

Significantly, 58% of the projects under implementation fall within identified thrust sectors, and these investments are spread across 26 districts of the state, underscoring Chhattisgarh's focus on sector diversification and regionally balanced industrial growth.

The event reaffirmed Chhattisgarh's emerging position as a state where industrial investment, skilling and inclusive development move in tandem, ensuring that economic growth translates into meaningful, long-term livelihoods for its youth.