Chhattisgarh Signs Strategic MoU with CEGIS & TRI for Administrative Excellence

Raipur: In a significant move to enhance governance, transparency, and administrative efficiency, the Government of Chhattisgarh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) and Transforming Rural India (TRI). The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is expected to usher in a new era of efficient policymaking, financial discipline, and improved monitoring of government initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring optimal utilization of public resources and enhancing citizen-centric administration. "Our government is dedicated to strengthening governance and streamlining administrative processes for the benefit of our people. To achieve this, we established the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, the state's 58th department, which will play a crucial role in driving transparency, accountability, and efficiency. The MoU signed today will pave the way for transformative reforms in governance, financial management, and policy implementation."He said.

Strengthening E-Governance and Digital Transformation

Chief Minister Shri Sai further elaborated on the strategic role of digital governance, stating that the MoU will help modernize governance by integrating e-governance solutions, real-time monitoring systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

"With this partnership, we aim to enhance digital transformation in governance, empower government employees and youth through skill development, and improve the overall efficiency of policy execution. Additionally, it will strengthen anti-corruption measures, ensuring that public welfare schemes reach beneficiaries without bureaucratic hurdles."

CEGIS and TRI to Provide Strategic Expertise in Governance and Policy Implementation

Karthik Muralidharan, Founder of CEGIS, stated that the organization would provide technical, analytical, and strategic assistance to the state government for policy execution, strategic budgeting, and financial management. "We are committed to supporting the Chhattisgarh government in its mission to strengthen governance through data-driven policymaking and fiscal reforms. Our collaboration will bring global expertise in public finance management and governance optimization to the state."He said.

TRI to Strengthen Rural Development and Local Governance

Under the MoU with TRI, a focused approach will be taken to enhance education, healthcare, water conservation, and women’s empowerment in rural areas.

Shreesh Kalyani, Associate Director of TRI, said, "Our collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government aims to empower local governance, promote community participation, and accelerate rural development initiatives. By focusing on education, healthcare, agriculture-based livelihoods, and climate adaptation, we seek to drive holistic progress in the state’s rural landscape."

CM Shri Sai Congratulates Officials and Stakeholders on the Historic Partnership

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his appreciation to the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, CEGIS, and TRI for their commitment to driving reforms in governance. CM Shri Sai said that this MoU marks a new chapter in Chhattisgarh’s governance model, ensuring that government programs are implemented efficiently and effectively for the benefit of every citizen.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister O. P. Choudhary emphasized the significance of the agreement in realizing the state’s vision of good governance.

A Milestone in Administrative Reforms

With this landmark agreement, Chhattisgarh is poised to set a benchmark in transparent and efficient governance, ensuring that public resources are utilized effectively, policies are implemented seamlessly, and citizens receive the benefits of government schemes without bureaucratic delays. This strategic collaboration reinforces the state’s commitment to good governance, administrative excellence, and sustainable development, making it a model for other states to follow.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Shri Amitabh Jain, Chief Secretary, Shri Subodh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Rahul Bhagat, Secretary of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence , P. Dayanand, Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. Basavaraju S, Secretary to the Chief Minister, representatives from CEGIS and TRI.