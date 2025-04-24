Chhattisgarh signs MoU with CMAI, set to become new textile hub

Mumbai: The Chhattisgarh government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), marking a major step towards transforming the state into a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing.

The agreement is expected to boost economic development and generate substantial employment opportunities in the state. During the FAB Show organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with investors and industrialists associated with the textile sector and invited them to invest in Chhattisgarh.