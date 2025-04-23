Chhattisgarh signs MoU with CMAI, set to become new textile hub

Mumbai: The Chhattisgarh government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), marking a major step towards transforming the state into a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing. The agreement is expected to boost economic development and generate substantial employment opportunities in the state.

During the FAB Show organized at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with investors and industrialists associated with the textile sector and invited them to invest in Chhattisgarh. He presented the state’s ambitious vision for the textile sector.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister and said that the MoU to set up CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur would prove to be a milestone in boosting the textile sector in Chhattisgarh and open doors of opportunity for investment.

He further emphasized on the state's recent approval to establish a campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Nava Raipur, a significant step that underlines the government's focus on skill development and design innovation in textiles. The NIFT campus, with an investment of Rs 271 crore, will play a key role in nurturing talent and strengthening the state’s textile ecosystem.

Highlighting the rich heritage of Chhattisgarh’s traditional textiles, the Chief Minister said, “The natural kosa cocoon found in Bastar and Surguja is full of potential for textile development. With institutions like NIFT and support from CMAI, branding and promotion of our handloom products will now get a much-needed push.”

He stated that rapid industrialization would be the driving force behind building a developed Chhattisgarh, with the textile sector being a key focus. Since the implementation of Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy, the state has received investment proposals from sectors ranging from MSMEs to high-tech industries like semiconductors.

“We are now not just focused on ease of doing business, but speed of doing business,” the CM declared, adding that over 350 reforms have already been implemented to make the investment process seamless.

The CM also stated that the textile industry is directly linked to rural self-employment, technology and skill development. He said that the government has tried to promote MSMEs related to the textile sector, taking care of all these facilities in the new industrial policy. Special grants to enterprises that employ more than 1000 local people has been given. Our government is reimbursing Rs 252 crore out of an investment of Rs 100 crore. No state in the country has such a good policy in the field of textiles. Small and medium enterprises related to the textile industry are getting its benefit. Additional incentives have been rolled out for enterprises setting up units in tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja.

Infrastructure support has also been a priority. With surplus water and power, central location, and now cargo facilities at Raipur Airport, the logistics advantages for the textile industry are unparalleled. The CM also pointed to ongoing work on Rs 48,000 crore worth of railway projects and the fast-paced construction of the Raipur–Visakhapatnam Expressway, which will directly connect the state to a major port.

Recognizing the need for skilled manpower, the Chief Minister said that advanced, technology-based courses are now being offered in ITIs, and world-class institutions like IIT, IIM, and IIIT in the state ensure a steady flow of skilled professionals to the industry.

Extending invitation to textile entrepreneurs across the country, the chief minister said, “I call upon all textile industry leaders to take advantage of the investor-friendly environment in Chhattisgarh. We are fully committed to providing every facility needed to ensure your investment leads to prosperity -- for your business, for Chhattisgarh, and for the nation.”

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected the stall of Chhattisgarh at the Fab Show and gathered information. He informed that efforts are also being made to connect our traditional handicrafts with the textile industry.

Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subodh Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Secretary of Industries Department Rajat Kumar, Director Prabhat Malik, Managing Director of CSIDC Abhishek Aggarwal and many senior officials attended the program.