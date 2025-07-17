Chhattisgarh Shines on National Stage: Bilha Becomes India’s Cleanest City Among Towns with Population Under 20,000

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has once again emerged as a beacon of cleanliness on the national map. In the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as many as seven urban bodies from the state have showcased exceptional performance, bringing pride to the state.

In a standout achievement, Bilha Nagar Panchayat has been ranked the cleanest city in India among towns with a population under 20,000. In the 3–10 lakh population category, Bilaspur secured the second spot nationally, while Kumhari ranked third among towns with a population between 20,000 and 50,000.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the national awards at a ceremony held today at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Chhattisgarh’s Urban Administration & Development Minister and Deputy CM Arun Sao, along with mayors, chairpersons, and officials of the respective local bodies, received the honours. Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu were also present at the award ceremony.

The spotlight didn’t end there for Chhattisgarh. Cities like Ambikapur, Patan, Bishrampur, and Raipur further elevated the state’s stature. In a newly introduced category – the Super Sanitation League (SSL) – cities that have ranked in the top 3 at least once in the past three years and are in the top 20 this year were honoured. Ambikapur made its mark in the 50,000 to 3 lakh category, while Patan and Bishrampur secured their places in the under-20,000 population group.

Additionally, Raipur, the state capital, was recognized as Chhattisgarh’s “Promising Swachh City”, highlighting its consistent efforts and future potential in urban sanitation.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, extending his congratulations to all the winning urban bodies, said this is a proud moment for the state. “These achievements reflect the collective commitment of citizens, civic bodies, and the administration towards cleanliness,” he said. “Such recognition will inspire other towns and cities in Chhattisgarh to aim higher in their pursuit of becoming clean, beautiful urban spaces.”

Deputy CM and Urban Administration Minister Arun Sao also congratulated the award-winning civic bodies and said, “This is not just a matter of honour for Chhattisgarh but a testament to our sustained efforts toward sanitation.” He added that many other urban local bodies from the state will soon emerge on the national stage. “From local urban governments to the state and central leadership, all stakeholders are relentlessly working towards creating cleaner, smarter, and more livable cities through continuous innovation,” he said.