Chhattisgarh Shines Nationally, EMRS Kosambuda Secures 1st Rank in 'Model Youth Gram Sabha' Initiative

Raipur: In a moment of immense pride for Chhattisgarh, the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Kosambuda, has emerged as the national winner in the first-of-its-kind ‘Model Youth Gram Sabha’ (MYGS) competition. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will formally felicitate the winning team from Chhattisgarh at a grand national award ceremony in New Delhi on January 28, 2026.

Outshining participants from over 800 schools across India, the students of EMRS Kosambuda demonstrated exceptional understanding of rural governance. The initiative, launched on October 30, 2025, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Education, sought to engage youth in mock Gram Sabha sessions to address grassroots issues. Chhattisgarh’s top rank underscores the state’s success in integrating democratic values within its tribal residential school system.

Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious achievement, Dr. Kamlakant Yadav, Principal of EMRS Kosambuda, stated:"It is a matter of immense pride for our school to secure the first position at the national level in the 'Model Youth Gram Sabha' (MYGS) initiative. This success reflects the hard work of our students and their deep understanding of issues related to rural development. This visionary initiative by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Central Government is an effective platform to connect students with democratic processes and participatory governance. Through this program, students have had the opportunity to closely understand the decision-making process at the grassroots level. We are looking forward to participating in the award ceremony in New Delhi on January 28."

Visionary Initiative for Youth Engagement The ‘Model Youth Gram Sabha’ was launched on October 30, 2025, by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The initiative aims to engage school students in simulated Gram Sabha sessions to solve local problems. In less than three months, the program reached over 800 schools across India, fostering a culture of participatory governance among the youth. The top 6 teams shortlisted from across the country demonstrated exceptional discipline in conducting Gram Sabhas and presented innovative, practical solutions for local ground-level challenges. These young leaders will be awarded for their exemplary participation during the ceremony. This initiative is proving to be a milestone in preparing responsible future citizens and sensitizing them toward the nation's governance systems.