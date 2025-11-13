Chhattisgarh shines as top achiever across all four categories

Raipur: Chhattisgarh emerged as one of India’s leading business reform destinations at Udyog Samagam organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The state has been recognised as a Top Achiever across all four key business reform categories under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) released by DPIIT, Government of India.

This achievement marks a remarkable turnaround—only three years ago, Chhattisgarh ranked among the lowest in the BRAP assessment. Today, it stands shoulder to shoulder with India’s leading industrial states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, reaffirming its position as a dynamic state driving economic transformation and business growth.

The state has successfully completed 434 reforms under BRAP, reflecting its consistent efforts toward improving the ease of doing business and living.

Among the notable initiatives are the Jan Vishwas Act, through which Chhattisgarh became the second state in India to pass such legislation promoting decriminalisation of minor business offences and fostering compliance through trust and transparency. The state has also pioneered automatic mutation of land records—becoming the first in India to implement this reform—eliminating manual applications and enabling seamless transfer of ownership upon land registration. mpost