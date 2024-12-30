Chhattisgarh secures Rs 4,400 crore incentive from Centre

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has once again set a “national benchmark” through its policy reforms and good governance, officials said on Sunday.

The Central government, impressed by the state’s remarkable performance, has approved a special incentive of Rs 4,400 crore to be utilised for the development of infrastructure, health, education, and other key sectors, a government spokesperson said.

Under this incentive, priority will be given to digital governance, the single-window system, and health infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, the funds will play a crucial role in establishing 15 new medical colleges, modernizing urban local bodies, and enhancing hospital facilities across the state, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai expressed his gratitude and said: “The recognition of our reforms and developmental efforts by the central government is a matter of pride for the entire state. This incentive will help Chhattisgarh emerge as a model state on the national stage.” Finance Minister OP Chaudhary hailed the initiative as historic and stated that this incentive would serve as a decisive step toward improving the quality of life for the people of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh’s achievements in reform-based governance continue to inspire other states, showcasing the importance of innovative policies and transparent administration in driving development.