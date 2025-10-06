Chhattisgarh rich in natural resources: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources with abundant deposits of iron ore, coal, bauxite, gold, diamond and copper. Recent discoveries have further strengthened the State’s position in critical and rare minerals.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai underlined this while addressing the Chhattisgarh Mining Conclave 2025 in Nava Raipur on Sunday. In the presence of the Chief Minister, important MoUs were signed between ISM Dhanbad and the Directorate of Geology & Mining, Chhattisgarh, and between Coal India and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation. Alongside, NITs were issued for 5 mining blocks and Preferred Bidder orders were granted for 9 mines. CM Sai also launched Mineral Online 2.0, the DMF Portal, and a Reverse Auction Portal for the online auction of sand mines.

CM Sai said judicious use of minerals and balanced industrial growth are essential for the country’s progress.