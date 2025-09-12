Chhattisgarh receives Rs 967 crore investment proposals at Baster meet

Raipur: Chhattisgarh on Thursday received investment proposals worth over Rs 967 crore from sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and food processing, with a potential to generate over 2,100 jobs, a government official said.

These proposals were received during the ‘Bastar Investor Connect’ event in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of the Bastar district, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who inaugurated the programme, said the Bastar region is at the centre of his government’s new industrial policy, as it is rich in mineral resources and abundant natural wealth, offering immense possibilities for development within itself.

“Maoism had been hampering Bastar’s development. We have resolved that we will bring Bastar into the mainstream and make it the central axis of developed Chhattisgarh.

“Our brave soldiers and Bastar residents have been fighting against Naxalism with courage and determination and today Bastar is moving ahead on the path of writing a golden chapter of investment by erasing the dark history of Maoism, he said. Expressing confidence that Maoism will be eliminated by March 2026, he said a Naxal-free Bastar will move forward on the development path even faster. “After Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, we selected the Bastar division for the next series of Investors Connect programme,” he said, referring to his recent visit to Japan and South Korea to attract investment in Chhattisgarh.

The new industrial policy has been prepared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance mantra of “perform, reform and transform”, he said. Provisions of grants and incentives have been included in the new industrial policy to attract investments in Chhattisgarh, and more than 350 reforms have been introduced in line with the resolution of “ease of doing business” and “speed of doing business”, he said.

“Apart from Japan and South Korea, we have also held investment summits in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Nava Raipur. After the implementation of the new industrial policy, we have received investment proposals worth about Rs 6.65 lakh crore so far,”

he said.