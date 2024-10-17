Chhattisgarh ramps up fight against illegal liquor

new delhi: The Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step to curb the problem of illegal liquor sales by enhancing monitoring measures.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai at the Mahanadi Bhavan in Ranchi, the government decided to introduce new holograms on domestic and foreign liquor bottles. This initiative aims to tackle illegal liquor trade, ensuring safety and peace across the state.

During the meeting, the government announced that new security features would be introduced on all domestic and foreign liquor bottles in the form of holograms. These holograms will be procured from the India Security Press, Nashik Road. By using this technology, a unique identification will be established for each bottle, making it easier to detect illegal liquor. The government believes the step will also boost state revenue and safety of consumers.