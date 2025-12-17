Chhattisgarh presents biggest ever Rs 35,000-crore supplementary budget

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has presented the largest supplementary budget in the state’s history, amounting to Rs 35,000 crore, underlining its clear commitment to development, financial discipline and far-sighted governance. Finance Minister Shri O.P. Choudhary said the supplementary budget is not merely an exercise in mobilising resources, but a decisive step towards sustained economic momentum and balanced growth. He pointed out that pending liabilities of over Rs 45,000 crore left behind by the previous government across various boards and corporations had pushed these institutions to the brink of dysfunction. Through this supplementary budget, the government has made a concerted effort to revive crucial institutions such as MARKFED and NAAN, which form the backbone of paddy procurement and the public distribution system in the state. Without strengthening these institutions, he said, neither farmer welfare nor food security for citizens can be ensured.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the government has accorded equal priority to industrial development. To accelerate industrial activity and ensure continuity of various industrial development and incentive schemes, a provision of Rs 360 crore has been made in the supplementary budget. This is expected to boost investment, generate employment and enhance production capacity. The Finance Minister emphasised that comprehensive and balanced development cannot rely solely on revenue expenditure. Visionary capital expenditure, he said, lays the foundation for a prosperous economy and robust infrastructure. Investments in roads, bridges, irrigation, power, education, healthcare and digital connectivity create sustainable sources of growth for decades. With this perspective, capital expenditure has been placed at the core of the government’s development strategy. He noted that since the formation of Chhattisgarh, capital expenditure has witnessed a historic 55-fold increase over the past 25 years. While capital outlay stood at Rs 13,320 crore in 2022–23, it rose to Rs 15,419 crore in 2023–24 and further to Rs 20,055 crore in 2024–25. In the main budget for 2025–26, capital expenditure has been pegged at Rs 26,341 crore, with an additional Rs 2,000 crore provided through the supplementary budget. Capital expenditure as a proportion of the total budget has also seen a significant rise. From around 3.5% during the previous regime, it is projected to reach 4.1% in 2025–26, clearly reflecting the government’s priority on long-term growth and infrastructure creation.

Concluding his address, Finance Minister Shri Choudhary said the government believes not in promises, but in outcomes. Through enhanced capital expenditure, commitments are being translated from paper to the ground. The clear objective, he said, is to make Chhattisgarh economically strong, infrastructure-rich and counted among the leading states of the country. The supplementary budget accords special priority to the roads and buildings sector, with additional provisions to ensure time-bound completion of infrastructure projects. To strengthen rural connectivity a fund of Rs 175 crore has been provided for the Rural Roads Programme (RRP Phase-2). For upgrading and expanding major state roads, an additional fund of Rs 150 crore has been allocated under the Chhattisgarh State Road Sector Project (ADB Loan-3). A provision of Rs 86 crore has also been made for the Chirmiri–Nagpur Halt rail line project, further strengthening the regional transport network. Agricultural development and farmer welfare have been given top priority with substantial allocations. To enhance farmers’ income and make agriculture modern and profitable, Rs 2,000 crore has been provided for the Krishi Unnati Yojana. To reduce irrigation costs, Rs 1,700 crore has been earmarked for providing free electricity for pumps up to 5 HP. An allocation of Rs 187 crore has been made to support interest-free loan facilities for farmers, strengthening their financial security. To protect farmers against crop risks, Rs 122 crore has been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. For improving water management and irrigation capacity in agriculture, Rs 35 crore has been allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. Promoting agricultural innovation, Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a Biotech Incubation Centre building, aimed at accelerating agri-based innovation and technological advancement in the state.

Food security and nutrition have also received focused attention. To clear pending payments left by the previous government, a total provision of Rs 19,224 crore has been made in the supplementary budget, ensuring stability in the public distribution system and food security framework- Of this, Rs 6,800 crore has been allocated under the Chief Minister’s Foodgrain Assistance Scheme to ensure regular, uninterrupted and quality foodgrain supply to eligible beneficiaries. To strengthen the crucial paddy procurement mechanism, Rs 12,424 crore has been provided to MARKFED to offset procurement losses. This will ensure timely payments to farmers and lend long-term stability to the public distribution system, safeguarding the nutritional and food rights of citizens. The supplementary budget also strengthens road safety and environmental protection. To ensure rapid emergency response, Rs 154 crore has been allocated for providing fire tenders and modern firefighting equipment at all district and block headquarters, enabling swift and effective action during disasters and fire incidents. To reduce road accidents and reinforce traffic discipline, Rs 75 crore has been provided for the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system. Additionally, Rs 12 crore has been allocated for constructing automated driving test tracks in all transport offices to make the transport system more transparent and technology-driven.

To promote environmental protection and clean mobility, Rs 35 crore has been earmarked as subsidies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, reinforcing the government’s commitment to green transport and pollution control. Industrial development has been given fresh impetus with a total provision of Rs 360 crore- of this, Rs 180 crore has been allocated for establishing new industrial areas to create investment-ready infrastructure. An amount of Rs 130 crore has been provided as capital subsidy to incentivise industrial units, supporting new enterprises and expansion of existing ones. Additionally, Rs 25 crore has been earmarked as interest subsidy to reduce financial costs and enhance industrial competitiveness. Women and child development have been supported through concrete financial measures. To ensure women’s economic security, dignity and self-reliance, Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. This scheme provides regular financial assistance to women, strengthening their living standards and role in household decision-making. For improving maternal and child nutrition, early childcare and the quality of anganwadi services, Rs 225 crore has been provided under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, reinforcing the government’s commitment to better nutrition, health indicators and holistic development of future generations. For rural development and housing security, significant provisions have been made. While ₹8,500 crore has been allocated in the main budget for rural housing, an additional Rs 1,000 crore has been provided through the supplementary budget to ensure safe and dignified housing for rural families. To strengthen rural infrastructure and basic services, Rs 378 crore has been allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to enhance village road connectivity. An amount of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the Swachh Bharat Mission to promote sanitation and health. To strengthen institutional capacity at the grassroots, Rs 40 crore has been provided under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, while Rs 286 crore has been allocated under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women and self-help groups. Through these measures, the government aims to ensure integrated development of housing, infrastructure, sanitation and livelihoods, steadily moving villages towards self-reliance and empowerment.

From air connectivity to farmer welfare and peace in Bastar: Sai government’s multi-pronged development strategy

Under Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government continues to pursue inclusive development and balanced regional growth. To strengthen air connectivity, the supplementary budget provides Rs 150 crore for the development of Bilaspur Airport and Rs 30 crore for Raigarh Airport, expected to boost regional connectivity, industrial activity and citizen convenience. Farmer welfare remains the government’s top priority. Reflecting its sensitive and farmer-friendly approach, over Rs 25,000 crore has been transferred directly to farmers in the last two years, strengthening their incomes and providing a solid foundation to the state’s agrarian economy.

On the security front, the Sai government has delivered decisive results. With the March 31, 2026 deadline approaching, the government is confident and committed to making Chhattisgarh completely free of Left Wing Extremism. Through a multi-dimensional strategy encompassing peace, dialogue, development and security, people in erstwhile Naxal-affected areas are increasingly joining the democratic mainstream and participating in the development journey. Bastar, once synonymous with gunfire, is now gaining a new identity through cultural events like Bastar Pandum and sporting festivals such as the Bastar Olympics. This transformation, the government says, is not merely the outcome of security operations, but of a holistic development policy that has restored trust, celebration and hope for the future.

“This historic ₹35,000-crore supplementary budget lays a strong foundation for Chhattisgarh’s future, clearly reflecting development, financial discipline and sensitive governance. It creates equal opportunities for farmers, women, the poor, youth and industry alike. By prioritising capital expenditure, the government has resolved to strengthen the state’s economy in the long term through roads, housing, agriculture, industry, connectivity and social security. Peace in Bastar, direct economic benefits to farmers, dignity for women and holistic rural development all stand as proof that this government believes in the politics of results, not promises, and is fully committed to positioning Chhattisgarh among India’s leading developed states.”

— Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai