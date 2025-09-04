Chhattisgarh power generation capacity has soared in 25 yrs: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant increase in power generation capacity, which has grown from mere 1,400 megawatts in 2000, the year when the state was formed, to a staggering 30,000 megawatts now, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event here, the CM reflected on Chhattisgarh’s 25-year-old journey, noting the state’s progress since its formation is a testament to the collective efforts, faith, and hard work of its citizens.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new joint headquarters building of Chhattisgarh state power companies in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, an official statement said.

Sai highlighted the state has made a remarkable growth in power generation capacity, which has increased from just 1,400 megawatts in 2000 to a staggering 30,000 megawatts today.

He pointed to the recent inauguration of a new 1,320 MW plant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further solidifying achievements in the power sector in the mineral-rich state.

The CM spoke about his recent visit to Japan and South Korea, his first overseas tour after assuming office in December 2023, and maintained Chhattisgarh is rapidly advancing toward having world-class infrastructure and a strong work culture.

Recently inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs) under the new industrial policy have secured investment commitments of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in the power sector. This is expected to enable an additional power generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts in the coming years, he told the gathering.

This massive expansion will ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted power supply for local residents and also allow Chhattisgarh to meet electricity needs of neighbouring states, the CM noted.