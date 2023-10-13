Chhattisgarh polls: Residents of over 120 villages in Maoist-hit Bastar to vote in their own villages

Raipur: For the first time since Independence, residents of more than 120 interior villages in Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-hit Bastar region will get a chance to vote in their own settlements in the next month’s Assembly polls as new polling stations will be set up at these places, which were earlier Maoist strongholds, officials said.



The authorities are hailing the development as the victory of “ballot over bullet” as earlier voters from most of these villages had to trek 8 to 10 kilometres, crossing hills and rivulets, to cast their vote, making it difficult for them to enthusiastically participate in the electoral process.

Officials say the new polling stations in interior pockets, which were once considered as Naxal bastions, indicate the improving security scenario and strengthening democratic system in Bastar Region.

Bastar division, comprising seven districts, has 12 Assembly segments which will see voting in the first phase of two-phased elections on November 7.

‘More than 126 new polling stations would be established in Bastar region for voting on November 7. Majority of these new polling stations are located in the erstwhile Naxal stronghold areas in interiors,’ Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bastar range Sundarraj P told reporters.

‘These new polling stations will be narrating the story about the triumph of ‘ballot over bullet’ to the future generations in Bastar region,’ he said.

Of the 126 new booths, 15 are located in Kanker Assembly constituency, 12 in Antagarh, five in Bhanupratappur (Kanker district), 20 in Konta (Sukma district), 14 in Chitrakot, four in Jagdalpur, one in Bastar (Bastar district), 13 in Kondagaon, 19 in Keshkal (Kondagaon district), nine in Narayanpur, eight in Dantewada and six in Bijapur, he said.

Setting up of more than 65 new security camps (of both state police and central armed police forces) in the last five years in the region has resulted in remarkable change in the ground situation, thereby helping in establishing booths in remote villages, he said.

These new polling stations are an indication of the improving security scenario and strengthening democratic system in Bastar, the IG added.

According to police officials, polling booths could not be set up in the past due to difficult geographical terrain and Maoist threats in these areas.

Palo Markam, a tribal woman from Chandameta village, earlier said she had to trek for about 8 kilometres crossing hilly terrain to reach Chhindgur village to cast her vote, but now she is happy that she can vote in her own village.

Chandameta is among four villages in Jagdalpur constituency, where polling stations have been set up for the first time.

Chandameta, which was once considered to be the fort of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), is located on the foot of Tulsi Dongri hills on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, around 65 kilometres away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district.