Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, loan waiver for SHGs

JALBANDHA: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power in Chhattisgarh.



Addressing a rally at Jalbandha in the Khairagarh Assembly segment, she also said around 6,000 government higher secondary and high schools will be upgraded to Swami Atmanand English and Hindi medium schools.

She also promised up to 200 units of free electricity if Congress retains power.

Khairagarh is among the 20 Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7. The remaining 70 constituencies will see voting in the second phase on November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

“If re-elected in Chhattisgarh, Congress will launch Mahtari Nyay Yojana for women to provide Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder,” Gandhi Vadra said.

After the rally, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a social media post said subsidy of Rs 500 will be directly put into bank accounts of women.

Loans of Self Help Groups and the loans availed by women under the Saksham Yojna will be waived, she added.

She also said free treatment will be provided to the victims of road accidents and other sudden accidents under the Chief Minister’s Special Health Assistance Scheme.

She said 700 rural industrial parks will be set up, which will take their overall number to 1000 as 300 are already operational.

Tivara (a type of lentil) will be purchased from farmers at support price, she said.

Outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax and penalty of Rs 726 crore till 2018 of more than 6,600 vehicle owners associated with the transport business will be waived, she added.

Hailing the welfare schemes and achievements of the Bhupesh Baghel government, the Congress general secretary said people of Chhattisgarh were happy, while those in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, which too will see polls next month, were unhappy with their BJP government.