Chhattisgarh plans green initiative for new Assembly complex

RAIPUR: Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Raman Singh, and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviewed the progress of the construction of the new Legislative Assembly building, the MLA rest house, and the residential quarters for officers and employees in Nava Raipur on Thursday. The review meeting took place at the CM’s residence office. During the meeting, the chief minister directed senior officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated time frame while maintaining high quality. He emphasised that the progress should be reviewed to ensure timely completion.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Raman Singh, emphasised that the construction of the Assembly building should be planned with future generations in mind. He directed the officials to make the entire Assembly complex solar-powered, setting an example for the entire country.

Singh stressed the importance of integrating green environment technology throughout the premises and urged for extensive tree plantation. Besides ornamental plants, he suggested planting significant trees native to Chhattisgarh, such as Mahua, Kusum, Sal, and Sagon, within the premises. He also recommended implementing rainwater harvesting systems and mechanisms to reuse water for irrigation.

To enhance the efficiency and diligence of the construction work, he instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct review meetings every month.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Brijmohan Agrawal, directed officials to use high-quality and modern materials in the construction of the new Legislative Assembly. He emphasised that since people from all over the country visit the Legislative Assembly, the construction should ensure that this Assembly building stands out nationwide.