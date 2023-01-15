Chhattisgarh: Over 13.89L quintals of stubble donated in just 2 months

New Delhi: Farmers in Chhattisgarh have been donating stubble in large amounts as fodder in Gauthans. In the last two months, more than 13 lakh 89 thousand quintals of stubble as fodder has been collected in gauthans.

“Farmers who perform paradan will be honoured. Today we have to be very sensitive to the environment as there is too much pollution. We should not pollute the environment and make sure that there is no carbon emission. There is a need for the participation of the society to save the environment,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel. Paddy producing farmers in Chhattisgarh are donating their crop residues. Paddy procurement is going on in Chhattisgarh from November 1.

Describing ‘paradan’ (donation of stubble) as a great donation, the Chief Minister said that instead of burning stubble in their fields, farmers should donate them in gauthans. This will provide relief from pollution as well as provide fodder for animals. Along with this, stubble can be used in producing vermicompost, he added.

It is worth mentioning that during the ‘bhet-mulakat’ campaign, the Chief Minister has been appealing to the farmers to donate stubble at various places. The CM’s appeal is now showing an impact in every village. According to the information received, stubble donation has been done in all 33 districts of the state, and the total quantity of stubble collected in December and January is 13 lakh 89 thousand 374 quintals.

Raipur district is at the first place with 1 lakh 88 thousand 656 quintals of stubble donated, Janjgir-Champa district at second place with 1 lakh 41 thousand 809 quintals, Dhamtari district at third place with 1 lakh 21 thousand 766 quintals, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district at the fourth place with 1 lakh 4 thousand 607 quintals and Mungeli district at the fifth place with 80,001 quintals.