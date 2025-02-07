Chhattisgarh: Newly appointed DGP pays courtesy visit to Chief Minister Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai received a courtesy visit from the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Arun Dev Gautam, at his residence office on Thursday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his best wishes to Gautam on his new appointment and provided essential directives to further strengthen law and order, crime

control, public safety, and police administration in the state.

Chief Minister Sai emphasised the effective utilisation of modern technology, public participation, and disciplined policing as key strategies for strengthening law enforcement in the state.