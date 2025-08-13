Chhattisgarh: Hoist tricolour on I-Day, all mosques told

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has directed all mosques, dargahs and madrasas across the state to hoist the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj said a letter was issued on Monday to all mutawallis in this regard, saying the tricolour is “a symbol of honour and pride” which is not linked to any religion.

“…the tricolour should be hoisted at the main gate of all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs in Chhattisgarh. Understand the importance of Independence Day and maintain its dignity…,” the board stated in the letter.