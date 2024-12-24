Chhattisgarh has immense possibilities for investment: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh on Monday attracted Rs 15,184 crore investment through various industrial proposals by top companies with a focus on sectors like semiconductor, IT, electronics, food processing, EV, electrical and renewable energy at the Investors Connect Meet held in New Delhi.

Key industrialists from both India and abroad engaged in detailed discussions with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to explore investment opportunities in the state. The discussions were focused on exploring potential investments that will boost the state’s industrial growth and create thousands of employment opportunities. Investors from various sectors showed keen interest in setting up business in the state.

Sai emphasised that the state’s New Industrial Policy 2024-30 is highly favourable for investors and extended a warm invitation to industrialists and investors to explore the vast opportunities and potential the state offers.

“Chhattisgarh has immense potential for investment in sectors like agriculture, food processing, energy, mining, and manufacturing. Our new industrial policy provides tax, land, and electricity exemptions as well as single-window clearance for industries. This policy not only emphasises on setting up industries but also on employment generation,” CM Sai said. Highlighting some of the pro-investors features of the policy, the CM said that the policy includes special subsidy and incentive packages for emerging sectors like AI, robotics, green hydrogen, and data centers, streamlined approval processes through the Digital Single Window System 2.0 and a conducive environment with strong administration of the state.

“Chhattisgarh is no longer just a mineral-rich state; it is becoming a hub for modern industries and emerging technologies,” he said, adding that the New Industrial Policy aims to make the state self-reliant and empowered by 2047.

State Industry Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Secretary to CM Rahul Bhagat and Investment Commissioner of Chhattisgarh in New Delhi Ritu Sain were among those present at the event.