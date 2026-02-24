Chhattisgarh Guv says 532 Maoists neutralised in state in last two years

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Monday declared that the state is on the verge of eliminating Left Wing Extremism, citing a massive crackdown against the menace with 532 Maoists neutralised and more than 2,700 surrendering in the last two years.

In his address on the opening day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly’s budget session, the Governor said the state’s attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy has encouraged misguided youth to return to the mainstream.

He noted that 532 Maoists were neutralised, 2,704 ultras surrendered, and 2,004 were arrested in the state in the last two years.

Deka pointed out that in remote areas freed from Maoist influence, basic amenities are being provided through the ‘Niyad Nella Nar Yojana’, which involves 17 departments and extends benefits of 25 welfare schemes and 18 community facilities to residents.

Highlighting infrastructure development in Bastar, he said the government has approved Rs 1,109 crore for 146 road and bridge projects, many of which have been completed, while others are in progress.

As many as 728 mobile towers have been made operational in Maoist-affected regions, and 449 towers upgraded to 4G services.

Villages are now connected through DTH services and illuminated with high-mast lamps, he said.

The Governor also noted improvements in education and healthcare in areas that were once worst-affected by Naxalism.