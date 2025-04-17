‘Chhattisgarh govt working with full might to eliminate Naxalism’

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday asserted that his government has been working with full might and dedication to wipe out Naxalism by March 31 next year.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of various schemes and development works in the Bastar division, Sai said the region is no longer a symbol of backwardness and it is becoming the gateway to the possibilities of a new India, said an official statement, quoting the CM.

The meeting was held at the Bastar district collectorate in Jagdalpur town. The seven-district Bastar division comprises Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts.

The journey of Bastar’s development now demands a continuous pace, not stagnation. The government’s endeavour is to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach the last mile and every beneficiary has access to governance, the CM said as per the release.

“Bastar is no longer a symbol of backwardness, but is becoming the gateway to the possibilities of a new India. Our aim is to connect every village and every family here with the mainstream of development,” Sai said.

He called programmes like Ayushman Bharat and Aadhaar, and the ones concerning housing and electrification, not just government projects, but a guarantee of dignity and security to the common man.

The government has been working with full strength and dedication for the complete elimination of Naxalism, said the CM. “With the Centre’s support, the work to eliminate the menace has been progressing at a rapid pace in Chhattisgarh, and it is our resolve to achieve this target by March 31, 2026,” he said, lauding the courage, dedication and strategy of the security forces.