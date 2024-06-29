Chhattisgarh govt to give free competitive exams coaching to construction workers' children

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will introduce a free coaching scheme for the children of registered construction workers in the state from next month in a bid to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for obtaining jobs, officials said on Saturday. As a part of the 'Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana', free coaching facility for different competitive exams will be started in 10 districts of the state from July, a statement issued by the state public relations department said. The scheme has been undertaken by the state labour department on the special initiative of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it said.

The children of construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be eligible to avail the benefit of the scheme, labour minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan said in the release. Under the initiative, free coaching will be provided for examinations of state public service commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, banking, staff selection commission, railways, police and others for 4 to 10 months, he said, adding that the coaching will be available both online and offline. To avail the benefit of the scheme, interested and eligible beneficiaries can submit online applications, he said.

The scheme will be initially launched in 10 districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dhamtari, Rajnandgaon, Korba and Raigarh, he said. There is tremendous enthusiasm among students for the free coaching scheme and so far, a total of four batches (comprising 50 each) have been formed in three districts - Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur. The process of making batches by examining the applications received from students is underway, he added.