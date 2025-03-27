Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU with NASSCOM

Bengaluru: The Chhattisgarh government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM to boost the state’s development and generate employment opportunities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met NASSCOM Vice President Srikant Srinivasan and other representatives at the Investors Connect Meet in Bengaluru and underlined the immense possibilities in skill sector.

With a strong focus on the skill development sector, the state is working to align its workforce with industry needs. Raipur, the state capital, is home to prestigious educational institutions like IIT, NIT, AIIMS, and Triple IT, which are producing skilled youth ready for the job market. The government also plans to enhance employability by signing skilling contracts with colleges, ensuring students are prepared for industry-specific roles.