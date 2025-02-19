Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU with Centre for CEGIS and TRI

Raipur: In a significant move to enhance governance, transparency, and administrative efficiency, the Government of Chhattisgarh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) and Transforming Rural India (TRI).

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is expected to usher in a new era of efficient policymaking, financial discipline, and improved monitoring of government initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring optimal utilisation of public resources and enhancing citizen-centric administration.

“Our govt is dedicated to strengthening governance and streamlining administrative processes for the benefit of our people. To achieve this, we established the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, the state’s 58th department, which will play a crucial role in driving transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

The MoU signed today will pave the way for transformative reforms in governance, financial management, and policy implementation”, he said.

CM Sai further elaborated on the strategic role of digital governance, stating that the MoU will help modernise governance by integrating e-governance solutions, real-time monitoring systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

“With this partnership, we aim to enhance digital transformation in governance, empower government employees and youth through skill development, and improve the overall efficiency of policy execution,” he added.