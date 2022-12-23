'Chhattisgarh govt providing 10% subsidy on purchase of e-vehicles'

Raipur: Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar on Thursday distributed subsidy amounting to Rs 80,37,128 to 404 beneficiaries across the state under Electric Vehicle Policy 2022. He congratulated the beneficiaries and said that every possible initiative is being taken as per directions of CM Bhupesh Baghel to promote e-vehicles in Chhattisgarh.

The minister said on the occasion that any person who purchases an electric vehicle is entitled to the subsidy provided by the state government. For this, they have to provide the account number and IFSC code to the vehicle seller/dealer. 10 per cent of the value of the vehicle, a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh, will be directly transferred to the account of the e-vehicle buyer by the transport department.

Secretary Transport S. Prakash, Transport Commissioner Dipanshu Kabra, Joint Transport Commissioner Vedvrat Sirmour, RTO Raipur Shailabh Sahu, and Scientist Amit Dewangan were present on the occasion.

Transport Minister Akbar said on the occasion that it is the need of the hour to promote the use of electric vehicles in view of the persisting global problem of air pollution today. In keeping with this spirit, all possible help is being provided by the state government to encourage the mission to promote electric vehicles in Chhattisgarh. Subsidies are being distributed to attract buyers to purchase e-vehicles.

Akbar further informed that petrol and diesel are being used for the operation of vehicles in Chhattisgarh. For the fulfillment of the same, there is dependence on other countries and their prices are also rising continuously.