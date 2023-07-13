Chhattisgarh govt provides ‘Gedi’ at an affordable rate

The Government of Chhattisgarh has launched many schemes and programs aimed at preserving the cultural heritage of the state. Keeping in mind the traditional festival of Hareli in Chhattisgarh, the government plans to provide Gedi to people at an affordable rate.

In accordance with the intention of the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, the Forest Department has made Gedi of different sizes available in the C-Mart established in Mahasamund’s Baronda Chowk at an affordable price for the Hareli Festival 2023.

Forest officer Mr. Pankaj Rajput said that the Gedi are constructed by using bamboo obtained from the government at a cheaper rate. The cost of a normal pair of Gedi is only Rs. 60. However, the prices vary according to the types of Gedi.

Forest officer has appealed to the general public and Gedi sports lovers to celebrate it enthusiastically.