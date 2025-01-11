Chhattisgarh govt plans to develop Asia’s oldest fossil site into a Marine Park

New Delhi: Manendragarh district in Chhattisgarh is set to become a major attraction for history and nature enthusiasts. A remarkable discovery of a 280-million-year-old marine fossil on the banks of the Hasdeo River has led the Chhattisgarh government to announce plans to develop this site into a Marine Fossil Park.

The Park will be of significant pride not only for Chhattisgarh but for all of Asia, offering a rare glimpse into the Earth’s ancient marine life.

The fossils found in Manendragarh contain remains of marine creatures such as bivalve molluscs, Eurydesma, Aviculopecten, and Crinoids. These remains serve as a testament to the Earth’s changing climates and geological shifts over millions of years.

Scientists believe that 280 million years ago, the area where the Hasdeo River is located today was covered by a massive glacier. As geological changes took place, this region became part of the ‘Tethys Sea’, allowing marine life to enter. While these species eventually became extinct, their preserved fossils continue to provide valuable insights into the history of life on Earth.

The significance of this fossil site was first identified by renowned geologist SK Ghosh in 1954. Later, in 2015, experts from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Paleo Sciences, Lucknow, confirmed the importance of the fossils found in this region. Recognising its scientific value, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) designated this site as a National Geological Monument in 1982, highlighting its exceptional contribution to understanding the Earth’s past.

The Chhattisgarh government’s decision to develop this site into a Marine Fossil Park is expected to attract both tourists and scientists from around the world. The Park will serve as a biodiversity heritage site, offering a unique opportunity to explore the story of the Earth’s evolution and the ancient organisms that once lived here. Researchers will have access to this valuable site for scientific studies, while visitors will be able to learn about the ancient history of marine life.