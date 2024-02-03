Chhattisgarh govt opens business cell for taxpayers' convenience in Raipur

Raipur: The Centre has been working towards making India a developed nation by 2047. Taking a big step in this direction, Chhattisgarh government has established ease of doing business cell in Raipur for the convenience of entrepreneurs and taxpayers. The initiative aims to streamline administrative processes and enhance the experience of taxpayers.



During the interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the central government has focussed on ‘GDP’, which stands for governance, development and performance.

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Chaudhary said that the state government has been working towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developed India.

The establishment of the dedicated cell will not only make it easier for start-ups to come up in Chhattisgarh but also expected to facilitate entrepreneurs, businesses and taxpayers.

He said the cell will address challenges faced by new businesses during GST registration.

He added that in the new industrial policy also, provisions are being made to provide convenience and maximum benefits to start-ups as well as entrepreneurs.

Chaudhary said that with the opening of Ease of Doing Business cell in the state, it will be easier for the youth to start new enterprises. Complete information and facilities will be available to taxpayers at one place.

The EODB cell will undertake various initiatives to improve convenience for them.

Training, seminars and workshops will be organised in the Ease of Doing Business cell mainly for the convenience of businessmen, taxpayers and business organisations.

There will also be work related to starting a new industry business, issuing FAQs and clarifications on relevant topics, various permissions etc.