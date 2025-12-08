Chhattisgarh govt fulfilling every guarantee given by PM Modi: CM Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 195.26 crore at a programme held in Suhela village of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

During the event, he handed over keys to a total 1,073 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin, distributed gas connections to around 3,000 women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, issued property records to 5,000 farmers under the PM Swamitva Scheme, and provided various materials and cheques to beneficiaries of other govt schemes.

Chief Minister Sai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure that every household has a ‘pucca’ house, sanitation facility,clean drinking water, and the benefit of the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme. He emphasised that the state government is working with full commitment to realise this vision.

Highlighting that Chhattisgarh is celebrating the silver jubilee of its statehood, he asserted that every guarantee announced by PM Modi before the formation of the government is being fulfilled one by one.

Sai noted that the state is procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal—up to 21 quintals per acre. The collection rate for Tendu leaves has been increased to Rs 5,500 per standard bag, and farmers have already received the pending bonus for two years. A large number of women are benefiting from the Mahtari Vandan Yojana and the Ujjwala Scheme.

He said households will receive free electricity under the PM Suryaghar Scheme, urging people to install solar panels to make the most of the substantial subsidies provided.