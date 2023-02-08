Chhattisgarh govt facilities made available through ‘Mitan Yojana’

Government facilities are being made available to those sitting at home in metropolitan areas through the Chhattisgarh government’s Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana. So far, over 62,000 people have scheduled appointments to receive government documents at their homes under the scheme. On the other hand, nearly 51,000 citizens received their required official documents while sitting at home. Under the Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana, so far more than 1,25,000 citizens have obtained information regarding obtaining government documents by contacting Mitan Yojana’s toll-free number 14545.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and by the Urban Administration Development Department, the door access service ‘Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana’ was started on May 1, in all the 14 municipal corporations of the state to make government documents available to the citizens.

Birth certificate, birth certificate correction, death certificate, death certificate correction, native certificate, marriage registration and certificate, income certificate, and other backward class certificates, scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe certificate, shop establishment registration-related documents, copy of a land record, land information (land use), Aadhaar card registration, (for children up to 5 years) Aadhaar card address and mobile number correction, PAN number Services for obtaining application form, PAN update, and duplicate, etc. can be obtained from Mitan service sitting at home.

People are saving labor, time, and money by using this service. There is also a respite from having to walk around government offices to obtain the certificates. Indeed, civic facilities have expanded in Chhattisgarh as a result of the Mitan Yojana, and citizens can now access government services while sitting at home.