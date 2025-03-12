Chhattisgarh Government’s Major Decision: New Policy to End Naxalism and Rehabilitate Surrendered Naxalites

Raipur: A significant decision was taken today in the Chhattisgarh Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, to eliminate Naxalism from the state. The Cabinet approved the “Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025”, replacing the previous “Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023”. The objective of this new policy is to encourage Naxalites to surrender, reintegrate into mainstream society, and provide relief to victims of Naxal violence.

Under this policy, surrendered Naxalites will receive financial assistance, rehabilitation support, education, employment opportunities, and security. The government aims to ensure that those leaving violence behind can build a stable and dignified life. Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai emphasized that the state government is committed to completely eradicating Naxalism, and this policy is a crucial step in that direction.

The meeting also decided that special schemes will be introduced to help surrendered Naxalites reintegrate into society. They will be provided training for self-employment and skill development, ensuring they do not return to violence. Additionally, victims of Naxal violence will receive support and rehabilitation assistance.

This policy brings a new ray of hope for resolving the long-standing Naxal issue in Chhattisgarh. The government asserts that it will not only encourage Naxalites to join the mainstream but also promote peace and development in the state.