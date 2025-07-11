Chhattisgarh Government’s Landmark Action: A Strong Message of Zero Tolerance Against Corruption

Raipur: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chhattisgarh government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption with unwavering commitment. In this direction, the state government has taken its biggest action yet by suspending 22 officials in connection with a high-profile case in the Excise Department.

This action is based on the investigation into the infamous ₹3,200 crore liquor scam that took place during the previous government’s tenure. Between 2019 and 2023, several excise officials were found to have been involved in the scam and had acquired assets through illicit earnings.

A detailed investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that the scam was run by an organized syndicate. Based on the findings, the government took immediate action by suspending the concerned officials.

CM Shri Sai has made it clear that corruption at any level will not be tolerated and that all scams that took place during the previous regime will be investigated impartially. The guilty, regardless of their position, will not be spared.

The state government is also conducting in-depth investigations into the DMF scam, the Mahadev online betting app case, irregularities in tendu leaf distribution, CGMSC, and other such matters. In the past two years alone, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has acted against more than 200 corrupt officials.

Under CM Sai’s leadership, the Chhattisgarh government is moving decisively towards the eradication of corruption and the establishment of good governance. The government's priority is transparent, accountable, and integrity-driven administration in public interest. In this direction, procurement through the GeM portal has been made mandatory, the e-Office system has been implemented, and over 350 reforms have simplified and made the investment process transparent. With the launch of the Single Window System 2.0, the NOC process has now become simple, faster, and tech-enabled—benefiting entrepreneurs and investors directly.

In the Excise Department, the FL-10 policy has been abolished to increase transparency. To curb counterfeit liquor, security holograms on liquor bottles have been made mandatory. Similarly, the processes for mineral transit passes and timber auctions have now been made fully online.

The investigation into irregularities in PSC-2021 examinations has been handed over to the CBI. Investigations into the Bharatmala project and other issues are also being conducted seriously. Action is being taken in a phased manner against officials found guilty.

CM Shri Sai stated that this government is winning public trust through its policies and results. There is now no room for corruption in the state. Our goal is transparent, accountable, and honest governance. The Chief Minister emphatically said that this government will neither tolerate corruption nor spare the guilty. In the new Chhattisgarh, honesty will be the hallmark of governance. Our government’s objective is not just to run the administration, but to establish a new standard of good governance through transparency, accountability, and integrity.