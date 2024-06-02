Chhattisgarh Government engages Renowned Experts from across the country for Deliberations on Good Governance and Development

Raipur: Governance and management are two distinct terms yet they are inter-connected. While one is responsible for policy-making, the other focuses on implementation. In the Indian democratic framework, Government is responsible for fulfilling expectations of the citizens, while public representatives generally have limited involvement in the management-related matters. However, a recent innovative initiative in Chhattisgarh aims to bridge this gap.



With the objective to impart the nuances of management to the Ministers of Chhattisgarh, promote collaboration, innovation and foresight, and discuss necessary reforms for the state, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur designed and organized a unique event called "Chintan Shivir" from May 31 to June 1. Chintan Shivir is the first-of-its-kind event of the country initiated by the Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's government. This intellectual endeavor by IIM aimed to enhance the state government's vision for building 'Viksit Chhattisgarh" (Developed Chhattisgarh) through insightful deliberations with the subject experts. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and his cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts. They also sought answers to their queries. During the two-day session, Chief Minister and his cabinet fully embraced the student life, participating actively in the classes held by IIM.



In this significant event at IIM, intellectual dialogues took place featuring subject matter experts from across the nation, focusing on the strategic roadmap for designing and implementing the vision of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'. The discussions also centered on establishing time-bound targets towards realizing the vision of a developed Chhattisgarh, aligning with the broader goal of 'Developed India' (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The uniqueness of this meaningful dialogue lay in its dual focus: while addressing the needs, priorities, and possibilities of Chhattisgarh, it also provided a platform for the government to receive important suggestions from experts. NITI Aayog CEO Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam presented the outline for the creation of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' over the next 10 years. He highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has propelled the country's economy to new heights in the last decade and emphasized the immense potential for socio-economic development in Chhattisgarh. Shri Subrahmanyam stressed that Chhattisgarh can play a pivotal role in boosting the nation's economy.

Former CEO of NITI Aayog and G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant pointed out that Chhattisgarh boasts natural beauty and abundant mineral wealth. He stressed the importance of balanced mineral exploitation to strengthen the state's economy, while also highlighting the significance of developing tourism potential and effective branding.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Arun Sao and Shri Vijay Sharma, Tribal Development and Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam, Food Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel, Forest and Water Resources Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, Commerce Industry and Labour Minister Shri Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Public Health Family Welfare Minister Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Finance Minister Shri OP Choudhary, Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade, and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Shri Tank Ram Verma, all of whom graced the event with their presence.