Chhattisgarh gets Rs 375 cr for road, bridge projects

New Delhi/Raipur: In a boost to infrastructure development in tribal and remote regions of Chhattisgarh, the Union government has approved a financial sanction of Rs 375.71 crore under Phase-II of the Prime Minister Janman Yojana (2025–26) for the construction of 715 roads spanning 2,449.108 km and 100 bridges (6,569.56 m in length).

Union Rural Development and Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed the approval in an official communication to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Lauding the state government’s efforts to reach marginalised tribal communities, especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the Union minister noted that the projects aim to bridge connectivity gaps in difficult terrains and underserved habitations.

“This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and is a strong step towards inclusive growth and empowerment of tribal communities,” the Union minister wrote.

The PM Janman Yojana has been designed to ensure that remote tribal regions are brought into the mainstream through enhanced access to roads, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. The road and bridge projects are expected to significantly improve mobility, reduce isolation, and facilitate last-mile delivery of welfare services.

Chouhan also emphasised timely execution and quality control, urging the state government to implement the projects on a fast-track mode without compromising on standards.