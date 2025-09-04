Chhattisgarh: Five Naxals held, explosives seized in Sukma district

Sukma: Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized from their possession in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Madvi Rakesh, Kamlu Deva, Kuhram Budhra, Madkam Muya and Kawasi Pojje were apprehended on Tuesday by security forces from a forested patch near Rawaguda village under Chintalnar police station limits, said an official. The 74th, 131st and 223rd battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), range field team (RFT) and local police took part in the operation launched from Pulampad security camp in Rawaguda, Kistaram and nearby areas, he added. Rakesh, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was active as a member of a Local Oragnisation Squad (LOS) of the Maoists, while the other four were lower-rung cadres, the official said.