Chhattisgarh first to install VNM under PMSGMBY in India

Raipur: Chhattisgarh state has added another feather to its cap. In a first in the country, Virtual Net Metering (VNM) has been implemented in a residential society of Raipur under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Raipur city is first ever in entire nation to sucessfully implement VNM System in Parthific Pacific Residential society, where multiple apartmens now benefit from a single solar installation. It was a big challenge to install roof top solar panel for flat owners in residential socities.

Chhattisgarh has taken step ahead to resolve this problem. Virtual Net Metering is best and safe way to install roof top solar panel especially designed for Residential Socities and Apartments. It has Bi dircectional meters for the solar Plant and individual meters for each partcipating consumer.Credit are splitted among the families . It removes the complexity of individual installation and spreads the benefits fairly.

The First ever Virtual net metering installed in Raipur is setting example for other state to adopt for clean energy initiative. A 60 kw roof top solar pannel is installed in the roof of Parthific Pacific Residential society under PM surya ghar. Around 20 families get benefitted by clubbing together for the solar project under the Capital Expenditure Model(CAPEX) Model.The families invest their own fund to install a solar plant that they fully own from day one.Total cost of the solar project was around 24 lakh, with each resident investing Rs one lakh twenty thousand where they receive subsidy of Rs 78000 from central government and additional subsidy of Rs 30000 from state government.It is also assumed that each flat will save Rs 6 lakh 30 thousand annually by Virtual Net Metering .Hence each family will benefit by thirty one thousand and 500 hundred rupee .In addition each family will have credit acess to 300 unit.

The beneficiaries stated that chhattisgarh state power distribution company initiative has led us access the benefits of solar energy. With complexicity of living in apartment it was difficult for individual to have roof top solar facility. Virtual Net Metering is a boon for people living in apartment and socities in way of cost saving , economies scale, consumers receive bill credits in proportion to their capital contribution or pre decided share, offsetting their own electricity consumption.

CSPDCL Officials stated that with sucessful implementation of virtual net metering we will now more focus and offer such system in other apartment and socities within state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that this project is an effort in advancing renewable energy and sets a benchmark for other state to emulate.He further stated that more people will be connected and benefitted by Solar energy and we will be contributing more to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of clean and green Energy.

Chhattisgarh state power company

Chairman (Distribution and generation) IAS Dr Rohit Yadav said: "VNM is viable and game changer for Urban consumer. IT reduces bill, best way to adopt clean and green Energy."





IAS Dr Rohit Yadav